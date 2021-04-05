Bihar Board class 10th result 2021 to be out soon, meanwhile, check out the full list of toppers from the year 2020 here. Read on to know the other important details too.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Board is all set to declare the results for class 10th board exams 2021 on April 5, Monday. The result will be out on the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in at around 3:30 pm. Although the result was supposed to be announced in March but due to the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19, it got delayed.

As per reports, the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will be declaring the result. Take a look at an alternate process of how to check the result

Alternate process of checking the result

Since the traffic on the official website will be too high. You can check your Bihar Board class 10th result through an alternative process. Through SMS type-- BSEB10-space-ROLL NUMBER — send it to '56263'.

Check out the full list of 2020 here with name and marks

Take a look at the Bihar Board toppers list of class 10th students from 2020

Himanshu Raj: 481 (Rohtas)

Durgesh Kumar: 480 (Samastipur)

Subham Kumar: 478 (Bhopjpur)

Rajveer: 478 (Aurangabad)

Julie Kumari: 478 (Arwal)

Sannu Kumar: 477 (Lakhisarai)

Munna Kumar: 477 (Aurangabad)

Navneet Kumar: 477 (Aurangabad)

Ranjeet Kumar Gupta: 476 (Rohtas)

Ankit Raj: 475 (Araria)

Stuti Mishra: 475 (Saharasa)

Anshuman Kumar: 475 (Sitamarhi)

Statistics of Bihar Board class 10th students 2020

More than 14.94 lakh students had appeared in Class 10 exams held in February 2020.

A total of 12.04 lakh students passed the exam which took the overall pass percentage at 80.59%.

2,89,692 failed to clear the examination and appeared for supplementary exams.

A total number of students passed with first division: 4,03,392

A total number of students passed with second division: 2,57,807

A total number of students passed with third division: 1,17,116

Re-evaluation/rechecking of papers

The minimum percentage needed to pass the exams is 33%. However, if a student fails to score the required marks or if he or she is not satisfied with their percentage then they can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation of their papers online. All one needs to do is fill up a form and pay a nominal fee of Rs 70 per exam paper.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal