Bihar B.Ed CET Exam 2023 Registration Process Begins At biharcetbed.lnmu.in; Here’s How To Apply

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has started the registration process for the Bihar BEd entrance exam 2023 today (February 20). The last date to apply will be March 15. Candidates can apply at– biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on April 8, 2023. The submission of the online application form with late fee and editing of the application form will be from March 16 to 20, 2023. The admit card will be released on March 20, 2023, onwards.

Candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent mark either in the bachelor's degree (10+2+3) and/or master's degree in science engineering/technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent are eligible to appear in the examination.

Candidates can download the previous year’s question paper from the official website. By solving the B.Ed previous year’s question paper aspirants will get a vision of the exam pattern, question type, and difficulty level of the exam. Candidates must attempt the mock test as it will give them real-time experience and will boost their confidence level.

Bihar B.Ed CET Exam 2023: Important Dates

Application starts– February 20, 2023

Last date for Apply– March 15, 2023

Last date for fee payment– March 15, 2023

Last date for applying with a late fine– March 16 to 20, 2023

Editing of online application starts– March 16 to 20, 2023

Admit card available– March 30, 2023

Exam date– April 8 (Tentative)

Bihar B.Ed CET Exam 2023: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website– biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Step 2: Click on the online registration button and register it.

Step 3: Candidates have to fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 4: Submit the application form and download.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.