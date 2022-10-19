Bihar BBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result For First June Exams 2022 Released; Here's Steps To Download

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE has announced the first June 2022 session exam results of Classes 10 and 12 Class on Wednesday, October 19. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 results through the official website of BBOSE- bbose.org.

Students will need their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number and email id to check their BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results of the first exam June 2022 session.

Students must note that this online BBOSE result 2022 is provisional and they can collect the original mark sheets after a few days of the Bihar board opens school results 2022.

Students who appeared for the first June exams must know that it is mandatory for them to download the result scorecard from the official website. The BBOSE June session exam was held at various examination centres from July 14 to August 8, 2022. Meanwhile, all the students who need to check their results can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

Bihar BBOSE Result Class 10, 12 First June Exam 2022 Result: Steps To Check

Students need to visit the official website at bbose.org



On the homepage, then go to the result section



Enter the required credentials- roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, examination centre code, mobile number, and email id



Then click on the submit button.



The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will get displayed on the screen



Check your class 10, 12 June session results on the screen



Download and save the BBOSE exam results for future use.