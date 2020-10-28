Bihar Elections Phase 1 Polling LIVE: Over 2 crore voters will decide the fate 1,066 candidates on the 71 assembly constituencies across the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm except in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day. Over 2 crore voters will decide the fate 1,066 candidates on the 71 assembly constituencies across the state.

Among the 71 seats, the opposition RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while its other allies in the Mahagathbandhan -- Congress and CPI(ML) -- are contesting on 21 and eight seats respectively. Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and its ally BJP are contesting 35 and 29 seats respectively while other NDA partners, HAM (S) and VIP, are contesting six seats and one seat respectively.

Here are the LIVE Updates from phase 1 polling:

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Fate of Manjhi, Anant Singh, 8 ministers at stake as 71 constituencies go to polls today

6:40 am: Preparations are underway at a polling station in Bihar's Munger district ahead of the start of the voting for the phase 1 elections.

Did you know Nitish Kumar last contested Bihar assembly polls in 1985? Here's why he doesn't contest state elections

6:20 am: Ahead of the polling for the first phase, RJD leader and Grand Alliance's CM face Tejashwi Yadav appealed to people of the state to exercise their right vote in large numbers. Voting will start at 7 am today.

6:10 am: Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 to begin at 7 am; here are some visuals from polling stations in Lakhisarai and Gaya.

6:00 am: Polling parties left for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs & VVPATs ahead of voting for 1st phase of Bihar Elections today. Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said,"Over 20,000 polling personnel & around 18,000 police personnel are deployed.

Among the main candidates in fray are BJP's Shreyasi Singh, who is contesting from the Jamui seat, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi from the Imamganj seat, Uday Narayan Choudhary, former Bihar Assembly Speaker and veteran Dalit leader. Bahubali leader Anant Kumar Singh from the Mokama seat on RJD ticket, Tejashwi Yadav from RJD stronghold Raghopur seat, Tej Pratap Yadav from Hasanpur seat, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav from Madhepur seat and Divya Prakash from the Tarapur seat.

