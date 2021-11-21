Patna/New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The recruitment to appointment process for government school teachers in Bihar continues to stay in controversies as the aspiring teachers of Bihar took to Twitter on Sunday to demand their appointment following the break in completion of recruitment process. The counseling process went on for two phases for the ones who qualified that 2019 Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test but then it abruptly stopped.

The Education Department points out that the counseling process has stopped as the state is set to have bye-elections and Panchayat elections in the coming weeks. The qualified aspirants, however, are demanding the allotment letter from state’s Nitish Kumar government.

If there is any shame in the Bihar govt,then issue the appointment letters of the selected candidates soon,by the way,in the last 3yrs,not only the teachers but also the pple of Bihar have come to know that Nitish Kumar is hungry for the chair.#GiveBiharTeachersAppointment — Krishn | कृष्ण (@Krishnkr01) November 21, 2021

#GiveBiharTeachersAppointment

If there is any shame in the Bihar government,then issue the appointment letters of the selected candidates soon,by the way,in the last 3yrs,not only the teachers but also the pple of Bihar have come to know that Nitish Kumar is hungry for the chair. — बिहार प्रारंभिक शिक्षक नियोजन (@btetctet) November 21, 2021

For how long will BJP-JDU led Bihar Gov blame previous gov and rule with fear?



- Suicides don't matter?

- Education System doesn't matter?

- Schools doesn't matter?

- Bihar's Future doesn't matter?



High time we to stop excusing them & force to #GiveBiharTeachersAppointment pic.twitter.com/tKadDh9K3C — Rishav Ranjan (@rishav_ranjan18) November 21, 2021

The government Bihar promises to provide quality education, but what will happen if perspective teachers are treated so badly?

This is a case of mental, physical and emotional harassment of perspective teachers.@NitishKumar @VijayKChy #GiveBiharTeachersAppointment — Saurav kumar (@saurav2519) November 21, 2021

Earlier, a UNESCO report titled, ‘2021 State of the Education Report for India: No Teachers, No Class’ had found that a total of 56 per cent teaching positions, amounting for 2.2 Lakh teaching positions in government schools are lying vacant in Bihar, out of which 89 per cent are in rural areas.

The report also revealed that about 3700 schools in the state are single-teacher institutions.

Bihar has 50 per cent teaching posts reserved for women which the state is reportedly struggling to fill up leading to massive deficit in the student-teachers ratio in the state.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma