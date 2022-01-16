New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board on Sunday has released the admit cards for students of Class 12 for the board exams 2022. Students can visit the Board's official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.to download the admit cards.

Students must know that the admit cards can be downloaded by the school authorities only and class 12 students will have to collect their respective admit cards 2022 from their schools only. As per official information, the admit cards will be available for download till January 31, starting from January 16.

Also, the BSEB Bihar board examination for class 12 will be conducted from February 1 to February 14, 2022, across the state in two shifts/sittings. The Bihar Board Class 12 admit cards will hold details such as BSEB application numbers, roll numbers, and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres.

Bihar 12 Board Exam Admit Cards 2022: Steps to download

1.Visit the official website of BESB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2.Then, click on the Link 'BESB 12th admit card'

3.On a new window, enter the login credentials as required and hit enter

4. Click on submit to download the admit card

5. After its download, take a print out and keep it for future use.

Let us inform you that BSEB had already begun practical exams of class 12 from January 10th, 2022. And the practical exams will continue till January 22, 2022.

Also, BSEB had already released the admit cards for Class 10 board exams 2022. Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. Practical exams for Class 10 subjects will be held between January 20 and January 22. For more details students can visit on the official website of the Bihar Board.

Posted By: Ashita Singh