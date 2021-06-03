BIEAP Intermediate Exam 2021: In the letter, the minister has said that the state is planning to conduct the AP Intermediate Exams in August and will declare results within 40 days.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Despite students request to cancel class 12 board exams, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to hold BIEAP Intermediate Exam 2021. As per a report in News 18, state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has written a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank over the conduction of AP class 12 exams in the state.

In the letter, the minister has said that the state is planning to conduct the AP Intermediate Exams in August and will declare results within 40 days. The letter further requested the centre to not hold any national entrance test such as NEET and JEE till the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) are held. The Andhra Pradesh board will announce the exam date 15 days ahead of the board exams 2021.

Also, the letter requested to allocate the COVID-19 vaccine to the state to vaccinate professors and teachers ahead of the board exam 2021.

On one hand, several states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand have followed the steps of CBSE, BIEAP on the other hand is adamant to hold the exams. Earlier, the state board has said that it will not cancel the exam to “ensure that the students do not suffer any loss".

Meanwhile, talking about national entrance exams, two sessions of JEE Main 2021 have been conducted while the other two April and May still stands postponed. NEET, a medical entrance exam, is scheduled to be held on August 1, but students are requesting the centre to postpone the exam till October 2021. The government is expected to announce the final decision soon.

The AP Inter exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 19 but the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Andhra Pradesh board is yet to announce the exam dates. Reportedly, to ensure the safety of students during the exams, the state government has increased the number of exam centres to 1,452.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv