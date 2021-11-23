New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared Banaras Hindu University (BHU) UET and PET Result 2021. The candidates who appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test and Postgraduate Entrance Test can download the scorecard from the official website of BHU--bhuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the testing agency has released the Final Answer Key.

How to check BHU UET, PET Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test--bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on BHU UET PET Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as the application number and other details mentioned on admit card.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: BHU Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Please Note: The testing agency is not going to send scorecards via post. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can reach out to NTA at 011-40759000 (Help Desk) or write to bhu@nta.ac.in.

The Provisional Answer Key was earlier released on November 3, 2021, and based on the objections raised by the candidate agency has released the results.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” NTA notification mentioned.

BHU UET PET Exam 202 was held from September 28, 2021, to October 9, 2021. The entrance exam happened in pen and paper, OMR based.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official websites of BHU and English Jagran for the more updates on the BHU UET and PET Results 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv