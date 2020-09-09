The BHU has released the provisional answer key for the written exam for UET and PET. Know steps to download and raise objections.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Banaras Hindu University has released the provisional answer key for the written exam for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Post Graduate Entrance Test (PET) 2020 on its official website. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam will now be able to check and challenge the answer key at bhuonline.in. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their UET and PET 2020 answer key on jagranjosh.com. The students can challenge the answer key on or before September 11, 2020 until 11 pm. The student will have to pay Rs 100 as an online processing fee. The amount will be refunded to the candidate if the object will prove to be genuine. Read on to know how to check and challenge the answer key of BHU PET and UET.

How to check answer Key:

Step-1: Visit the official website of BHU i.e, bhuomline.in

Step-2: Click on ‘answer key’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the answer key page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the subject category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The answer key will be displayed on your screens.

How to challenge the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU i.e, bhuomline.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads, “Click here to challenge questions and answers UET/PET 2020”

Step 3: Select the question number from the dropbox that you wish to challenge

Step 4: Select the objection from the given options. You can opt for multiple objections for one question.

Step 5: Click on ‘Save and Claim’

Step 6: Click on ‘Pay Fee and Save your Claims’ and Submit.

Posted By: Srishti Goel