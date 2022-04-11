New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a bid to promote and motivate international students to study in India, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced new scholarship schemes. BHU has launched the scholarship scheme to attack overseas students. Under the scheme, foreign students will get Rs 6000 per month as financial aid for studying in the premier university. This amount will be renewed annually on the basis of the satisfactory performance of the students.

This is in accordance with the spirit of National Education Policy 2020 with the focus on internationalisation of the Indian Education System. Through this, Indian university campuses will have more foreign students expanding the country's education domain.

Those international students already enrolled with BHU's scholarship programme offering a lower value, can avail of the new scheme to get a higher amount of financial assistance. Such students are entitled to receive the difference between the amount offered by the two scholarships.

The Governing Body of Institution of Eminence, BHU, under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Sudhir K Jain, took the decision to launch ‘Scholarship to International Students’ in a meeting. The university has constituted a three-member committee for smooth implementation and monitoring of the scheme, said VC Sudhir K Jain.

The Institution of Eminence Cell of BHU will be handling all the application forms submitted for the scholarship programme. Currently, BHU has 431 international students from nearly 40 countries. These include the United States, Brazil, France, Russia, Ireland, Australia, Yemen, Iran, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia among others. There are 261 male and 170 female students.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha