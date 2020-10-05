New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Banaras Hindu University will declare the results for the BHU Undergraduate Entrance Exam Result 2020 on its official website today (October 5) after 8 pm. Students who have appeared for the exam can see their results at bhuonline.in or on the result portal- result.bhuonline.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their BHU Entrance Exam Result 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the BHU Entrance Exam 2020 (for undergraduate)online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of BHU i.e, bhuonline.in.

Step-2: Click on the result portal at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on 'BHU UET Result 2020’, written with red coloured ink.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Enter DOB and phone number

Step-7: Enter the BHU entrance exam roll/enrolment number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: Students can check their ranks and results and saved it for future use.

The announcement for results for BHU UET 2020 will include B.Com. (Hons.)/B.Com. (Hons.) Financial Market Management, B. Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group, B. Sc. (Hons.) Bio. Group, B.A. LL.B. (Hons) , B. A. (Hons.) Arts/ Social Sciences and B Sc. Ag. (Hons.) and other courses.

The candidates who have qualified the written entrance exam will have to appear for the counselling round. The sats will be allocated to shortlisted candidates as per their preference for college/institute and the courses that they have opted for. According to the notification, BHU UET 2020 Counselling is expected to begin from 10th October 2020. However, the call letter will be issued by the varsity soon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel