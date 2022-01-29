Bengaluru | Jagran Education Desk: All schools in Bengaluru can resume offline classes for students of standard 1 to 9 from January 31 in accordance to appropriate COVID-19 norms, announced the Karnataka government on Saturday after reviewing the situation in the state.

This comes a day after Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh hinted that the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state might allow schools in Bengaluru to resume offline classes.

"All Covid appropriate behaviours and SOPs will have to be followed by schools. If any student tests positive, that particular classroom will be sealed and the school will function normally. All students of that particular class would be tested," Nagesh was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"Concerned DC will take decision on closing the class or school depending on the cases for three days or five days. All public institutes of learning have been allowed to function by following Covid guidelines in the state," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra had also allowed schools and colleges in Pune to reopen from February 1. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Saturday also ended the night curfew in the state with effect from January 31. It also allowed pubs, restaurants, bars and meeting halls to reopen with 50 per cent strength.

It also lifted restrictions on places of worship and gave its nod to conduct special pujas at temples. For wedding functions, the limit on the number of guests has also been increased to 300 from 200 persons, the Karnataka government announced on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma