Bengaluru | Jagran Education Desk: All schools and pre-university colleges except for students of classes 10th and 12th will remain shut for two weeks in Bengaluru after the Karnataka government imposed a weekend curfew and extended the night curfew in the state capital amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We have decided that barring 10th and 12th classes, schools will be shut for rest of the classes in Bengaluru. These COVID rules will come into effect from Wednesday night," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions were closed in India on March 24, 2020, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and all other educational institutions were allowed to reopen in a phased manner in October 2020 but were subsequently closed again following the beginning of the second wave.

From August 2021, educational institutions had started to reopen again, but the rise in Omicron cases have forced authorities to close them again. It should be noted that states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Goa and Jharkhand have also closed schools.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Tuesday also decided to impose weekend curfew and extend the night curfew for two weeks in Bengaluru. The weekend curfew will begin from 10 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday.

The state government has also said that there should not be a congregation of more than 200 people in marriages at open places and 100 in marriage halls. There should also be 50 per cent occupancy in pubs, bars, cinema halls and malls and those working and visiting these places should have taken both the jabs of COVID vaccine.

Also, the government decided to make a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those coming to state from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa. Government offices will have to follow the Government of India guidelines, the state government said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma