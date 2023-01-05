AYUSH PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today At aacccc.gov.in; Check Details

AYUSH PG Counselling 2022 for Round 1 registration is scheduled to begin today (January 5). The registration process will be conducted till January 15, 2023. It is conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. Eligible candidates can register at– aaccc.gov.in.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will be conducting the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 counseling. According to the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling schedule, the registration process will start today and will be conducted till January 15, 2023. Choice filling and locking will be conducted from January 6 to 15, 2023.

According to the official notice by AACCC, the candidates who want to take admission to internal quota seats of DUQ can contact the University. "Those candidates who wish to take admission in Internal Quota seats (DUQ) of AU&H-PG courses (MD/MS) under Delhi University are instructed to contact Delhi University to participate in the state/UT AYUSH-PG counseling," reads the official notice.

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling seat allotment results for the first round will be released on January 18. Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report to the allotted institute from January 19 to 25, 2023. It will be held in different rounds. On finishing round 1, counseling will be conducted for round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy rounds.