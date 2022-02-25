New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The second round for admission for AYUSH courses through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 results has been started today (February 25) by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC. Candidates who wish to apply for round two can do it on the official website --

The round two registration process for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 will come to an end on March 2, 2022. According to the given schedule, students can proceed with choice filling and locking tomorrow (February 26). With the help of this step, AACCC will be able to allot seats to candidates in the institutes of their choice.

Candidates can apply for round two registration by following the step-by-step process given here on how to apply online along with the direct link.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to register for Round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website of AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link of 'Online Registration' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to enter their login credentials as asked like Roll Number and other information

Step 4: Now, the candidate has to fill the registration form by giving all the necessary details asked in the form

Step 5: Pay the fees and click on submit

Step 6: Once submitted always remember to take the printout of the confirmation page or registration form.

It should be noted that the results for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 seat allotment for this round of admissions will be declared on March 5, 2022. Prior to this, candidates can expect a Provisional result. If the provisional result is declared, it will give candidates a better idea of the final outcome.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen