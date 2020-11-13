Attention job seekers! Mamata Banerjee govt to recruit over 16,000 teachers, 3,000 policemen in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced over 16,000 vacancies for teaching posts and over 3,000 posts for policemen in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ahead of the much-awaited polls in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has announced over 16,000 vacancies for teaching post and over 3,000 posts for policemen in the state.

"There are about 16,500 vacant posts, about 20,000 students have passed the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) examination. We have decided that after the COVID-19 situation eases there will be an immediate requirement from December and January," she said while announcing the decision after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat.

According to a report published in Times of India, around 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the 2021 Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) examination in the state. CM Mamata Banerjee had instructed the education department to begin the recruitment process on offline mode after the coronavirus situation eases so that the maximum number of applicants can enrol.

Apart from that, Banerjee announced the formation of three new battalions in the state police with an emphasis on security. For which, 3000 police personnel will be recruited. She said that the Gorkha battalion, a battalion for JangalMahal and Narayani Sena of Cooch Behar, would be formed for the protection of the hills.

Earlier this week, Mamata Banerjee had announced a major relief for the school students who were appearing for the board examinations. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the schools were not re-opened in the state and Board examination for session 2020-2021 are also postponed. CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic situation, the state Education Department has decided that students currently studying in class 10th and 12th will not have their examinations (2021).

