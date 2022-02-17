New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said that the state government focused to appoint at least 20,000 teachers in the state by the 10th of May this year under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs'.

"The state government is committed to appointing 20,000 teachers in the state by May 10 this year, and it is under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the state government," Pegu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shedding more information on the topic, the minister said that advertisements for the recruitment on all the posts have been issued. As soon as the merit list is declared, the appointment for the post will begin.

The minister also said that there are vacancies at different levels - Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary and Post Graduate teachers, Assistant teachers which altogether creates an opportunity for 20,000 different posts.

"We have issued advertisements for all these posts. Now the document verification for teachers of Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary is going on. Once it is completed, the merit list will come out and the government will start giving the appointment. It is under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the Assam government and it will be completed by May 10 this year," Pegu said.

Pegu also talked about the new education policy that was laid down by the Centre in 2020. He emphasised the fact the government has already started the implementation.

"The new education policy is a broad framework of a new education system under which we have already notified that our Directorate of School Education will be of two school education in elementary education and secondary education. From 2022-23 we will start delinking Class 11 and 12 from the colleges and the colleges will be purely for degree and post-graduate courses only," he said.

A committee of Social Welfare, Education, Health, Tribal Affairs department have been constituted by the government for Pre-primary education, in order to look after the education as well as health and nutrition of the students who are studying in the pre-primary level.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen