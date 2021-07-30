LIVE Assam 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Overall pass percentage at 93.10%; 88,521 students secure First Division
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared Assam HSLC Result 2021 on Friday. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 93.10 per cent. The students can check and download their Class 10 scorecard from the official website--sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
This year, over 4 lakh students registered for the SEBA HSLC board exam, out of which a total of 3,97,132 students have been declared pass and results of 26 candidates have been withheld.
SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Topper List
First Division: 88,521 students
Second Division: 1,60,298 students
Third Division: 1,48,313 students
The highest 26,100 students got 80 per cent and above marks in English, followed by 25,360 in Social Science and 22,391 in Mathematics.
SEBA HSLC Result 2021: List of Websites
results.sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
assamresult.in
How to check SEBA HSLC Result 2021?
Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA Board--results.sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on HSLC Result 2021
Step 3: Enter roll number, etc
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: SEBA HSLC Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference
Students who would not be satisfied with their Assam Class 10 Result can appear for the offline exam, which will be conducted later. The details regarding the same will be announced once the result is declared.
SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria
Since the board exam was cancelled SEBA has chalked out fair assessment criteria to mark the students. As per criteria, class 10 students will be marked as per 40:40:20 formula, that is, 40 per cent weightage to Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent to class 10 board result and 20 per cent awarded by the school based on their performance such as internal assessment, attendance, etc.
SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Marksheet
The Assam Board will release digital mark sheets, which can be accepted by the schools during admission. The original mark sheet and other documents will be distributed by the schools after the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
