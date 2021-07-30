LIVE Assam 10th Result 2021: This year, over 4 lakh students registered for the SEBA HSLC board exam, out of which a total of 3,97,132 students have been declared pass

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared Assam HSLC Result 2021 on Friday. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 93.10 per cent. The students can check and download their Class 10 scorecard from the official website--sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, over 4 lakh students registered for the SEBA HSLC board exam, out of which a total of 3,97,132 students have been declared pass and results of 26 candidates have been withheld.

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Topper List

First Division: 88,521 students

Second Division: 1,60,298 students

Third Division: 1,48,313 students

The highest 26,100 students got 80 per cent and above marks in English, followed by 25,360 in Social Science and 22,391 in Mathematics.

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: List of Websites

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

How to check SEBA HSLC Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA Board--results.sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on HSLC Result 2021

Step 3: Enter roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: SEBA HSLC Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Students who would not be satisfied with their Assam Class 10 Result can appear for the offline exam, which will be conducted later. The details regarding the same will be announced once the result is declared.

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the board exam was cancelled SEBA has chalked out fair assessment criteria to mark the students. As per criteria, class 10 students will be marked as per 40:40:20 formula, that is, 40 per cent weightage to Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent to class 10 board result and 20 per cent awarded by the school based on their performance such as internal assessment, attendance, etc.

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Marksheet

The Assam Board will release digital mark sheets, which can be accepted by the schools during admission. The original mark sheet and other documents will be distributed by the schools after the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv