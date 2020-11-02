Assam Schools Reopening Update: The reopening of school is on a voluntary basis and students will only be allowed to attend the classes after written consent from their parents.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Assam Schools Reopening Update: Schools in Assam reopened on Monday after remaining shut for over seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that he has asked the state education department to ensure coronavirus guidelines are being followed by all the schools. However, the reopening of school is on a voluntary basis and students will only be allowed to attend the classes after written consent from their parents.

The schools are opening for students of classes 6th to 12th. Besides, physical classes for undergraduate college students will also resume from Monday. The classes will be held in two batches - morning and evening.

An odd-even system will be followed in the schools. Students of classes 6,7,9, and 12 will be allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while students of classes 8,10 and 11 will attend physical classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The classes will be held in two batches - the morning batch from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the evening batch from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Only 25 students will be allowed to sit in a classroom and wearing masks will be mandatory.

School exams will be held only for Class 8 while students of other classes, except 10th and 12th will be promoted to the next class. Board exams will be conducted for the students of classes 10 and 12.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma