Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Registration Process For 616 Posts Begins Tomorrow At assamrifles.gov.in; Check Details

Assam Rifles will start the registration process for Technical and Tradesman posts tomorrow onwards (February 17). The last date to apply will be March 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at– assamrifles.gov.in.

The Assam Rifles selection process consists of a written exam followed by a detailed medical examination, and physical efficiency test. The written exam will contain 100 marks. The written test will include General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Numerical Aptitude, and English Language.

The minimum passing marks for the General and EWS categories will be 35 per cent. While for SC, ST, and OBC candidates passing marks will be 33 per cent. Aspiring candidates who qualify in all the stages including PST, PET, Trade Test, Written Examination, and Medical Examination Test will be selected for the post.

Candidates who qualify for the written test will be called for PET. The PET will include a race, a long jump, and a high jump. Candidates who qualify for the PET will be called for the Trade Test (Skill Test) in the respective trade applied for. Applicants who clear the Trade Test will be called for Detailed Medical Examination. The final selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination and Trade Test, subject to clearing the medical examination.

The application fee will be Rs 100. Candidates have to deposit the fee into SBI Current Account No 37088046712 in favor of HQ DGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong- 10. Aspirants are advised to check the official website for more information.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Application registration starts– February 17, 2023

Last date to apply online– March 19, 2023

Application fee payment last date– March 19, 2023

PET/ PST Rally Date– May 1, 2023