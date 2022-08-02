Assam PAT Results 2022: DTE To Declare Results Today, Know How To Check

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will declare the result of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) on Tuesday, August 2, on its official website, dte.assam.gov.in. Once released, candidates can log in to the website and check their results.

The results will be declared after 4 pm and students can check them with their roll number and date of birth.

Steps To Check Assam PAT Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTE Assam- dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the homepage and look for the Assam PAT result link.

Step 3: Enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: You will see your result displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Download the page and save the hard copy. You can take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Assam PAT exams were held on July 24. The last date for the submission of the application form was June 10. Students were advised to check the eligibility details carefully prior to filling out the Assam PAT 2022 application form. According to the Assam PAT exam pattern, the total duration of the exam was two hours, and the paper comprised of multiple choice questions based on High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) level from Mathematics and Science subjects.

Assam PAT 2022 Cutoff:

The cutoff indicates the last rank at which a candidate is given admission to a particular course. Any student who won't be able to meet the cutoff criteria will not be considered eligible for admission.

Assam PAT 2022 Counselling:

Candidates need to register themselves to take part in the Assam PAT councelling 2022. All the details related to the allotment for each round of the candidates are published on the official website.

Documents Required At The Time Of Councelling:

1. Mark sheet of qualifying examinations passed.

2. Proof of age (admit card or certificate of the board/university).

3. Pass certificate from school/college last attended.

4. Character certificate from the head of the institution last attended.

5. Caste certificate.

6. PwD certificate (if applicable).

7. Gap certificate (if applicable).

8. Freedom fighter certificate (both paternal & maternal) to be considered for reserved seats.

9. Certificate from the employer if applied against central government employee quota seats, etc.

10. Certificate issued by Director of Sports, Assam, and proof of representing state if applied under sport and NCC quota.

11. Moran community certificate (if applicable) issued by Assam Moran Sabha countersigned by DC/ADC/SDO (Civil) of the concerned district.