New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Assam Class 10 result 2022 or the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) was released by the Board of Secondary Education in Assam on June 7, Tuesday. This year, the SEBA HSLC 2022 exams were conducted from March 15 and March 31 in two shifts and over 4.31 lakh candidates appeared in the Assam Board 10th exam. Along with the results, the toppers lists of SEBA HSLC 2022 exams were also revealed. Raktotpal Saikia has topped the exam this year with 597. Students can check their results on resultsassam.nic.in., which is the official website of the Assam Education Board.

Assam HSLC Results 2022: Toppers list

Raktotpal Saikia scored 597 marks and topped the Assam HSLC exam this year. Bhuyashi Medhi scored 596 and is in the second position. Meanwhile, the third rank is secured by the three students. Check the topper's list here:

1. Raktotpal Saikia 597 marks

2. Bhuyashi Medhi 596 marks

3. Mridupawan Kalita 595 marks

3. Labeeb Muzib 595 marks

3. Partha Pratim Das 595 marks

4. Sneha Saikia 594 marks

4. Swapnaraj Kalita 594 marks

5. Jubaer Hussain 593 marks

In 2020, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita topped the Assam HSLC exam with 595 marks.

Assam HSLC Results 2022: Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 56.49 per cent. Moreover, the pass percentage of boys is 58.80 per cent, meanwhile, the pass percentage of girls is 54.49 per cent.

Assam HSLC Results 2022: How to Check the Result

Go to the website resultsassam.nic.in.

Then, you see the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link. Click on the link.

Students have to enter their roll number and fill the captcha in the space provided.

The result will be displayed on the screen. Save the result, download it and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav