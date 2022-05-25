Dispur | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA is expected to declare the Assam Board Class 10th results 2022 anytime soon. Although, Assam Board has not made any official announcement on the release of SEBA HSLC exam results yet but as per several media reports, the official announcement regarding the SEBA High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results to date and time will be done soon. Once the results of Assam Board Class 10th are released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official website- sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Students must note that for checking their scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and security codes. As per other media reports, it is likely that the Assam HSLC result 2022 can be released either in the last week of May or latest by the first week of June. The date of declaring SEBA Class 10 results is yet to be announced officially. As per Jagran Josh, tentatively, students should expect the SEBA 10th Result 2022 to be declared by 30th May 2022 - Monday.

Here's a step by step process to check Assam HSLC Results 2022:

-Visit the official website of Assam HSLC result at resultsassam.nic.in.

-Now click on the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link.

-Enter roll number and fill the captcha in the space provided.

-Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

-The Assam 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

-Save, Download and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, this year, the Assam Board 10th exams had started on March 15 and continued till March 31, and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days. A total of 4.31 lakh (4,31,132) students had registered to sit for the SEBA HSLC examination.

In 2021, due to the pandemic, Assam Board class 10th of HSLC exams were cancelled and students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. The Assam Board exams were delayed in 2020 as well.

Posted By: Ashita Singh