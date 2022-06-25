Assam HS Result 2022: Assam Board To Announce Class 12 Results On June 27

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has announced the result declaration date for class 12. The education board will announce the class 12 results on June 27 at 9 AM. Apart from that, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will announce the class 12 results. Students who appear for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared, students can check and download them from the official website of the education board -- results.assam.gov.in

The Chief Minister of the state tweeted and informed candidates about the declaration of the results.

He wrote, “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes."

The education body conducted the exam from March 15, 2022, to April 12, 2022. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exam. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

AHSEC Class 12th result 2022 -- How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- results.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the website, students need to find the link that reads 'AHSEC Class 12th result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and other details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The AHSEC Class 12th result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Students should note that in order to download the results, they would need their roll number and date of birth to log in.

Apart from that in order to pass the exam, students need at least 30 per cent of the marks.