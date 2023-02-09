OPEN IN APP

    Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Admit Card For 2850 Posts Released At slprbassam.in; Check Details

    Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Admit Card: SLPRB Assam released the admit card for the recruitment drive in Assam Forest Department today. Candidates can download the admit card at slrbassam.in.

    State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam on Thursday released the admit card for the recruitment drive in Assam Forest Department. This recruitment drive will be filled for 2860 vacant seats for Forest Guard, Forester, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts. Candidates can download the admit card at– slrbassam.in.

    "Candidates are requested to download their Admit Cards which will be available on SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com," reads the official notification.

    The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the posts where the PET consists of 3200 meters and 1600 meters race for males and females respectively. Candidates must note that those who have applied for more than one post with the same race standard will attend the PST and PET only once for all the posts he/she has applied for.

    The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will begin on February 13. Candidates will have to appear for their PST and PET at the venue mentioned in their admit cards.

    Out of the 2860 posts, there are 211 vacant posts of Constable, 264 vacant posts of Forester Grade-I, 1226 vacant posts of Forest Guard, 981 vacant posts of AFPF constable, 36 vacant posts of Driver Constable and 142 vacant posts of Driver under Forest Department.

    Assam Forest Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Check

    Step 1: Go to the official website– slprbassam.in.

    Step 2: Click on the link admit card available on the home page.

    Step 3: Now enter the login details and click on submit.

    Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

