Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Paper Declared On sebaonline.org; Check Cut-Off

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced direct recruitment results for grade 3 posts on Sunday, November 6. Now, candidates who appeared in the exams can check their results on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org.

Candidates will have to use their application numbers and passwords to view Assam grade 3 results on the official website. Earlier, the Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18 on the official website.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result date. “I am glad to inform you that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts," Sarma had said.

Meanwhile, Candidates who do not qualify for grade 3 posts will get their exam fee back, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced.-

Check Assam Direct Recruitment Paper 3 Cut-Off Here:

General-W: HSSLC: 112.50, HSSLC Science: 108

SC: HSSLC: 115.50, HSSLC Science: 105

SC-W: HSSLC: 105, HSSLC Science: 94.50

STP: HSSLC:112.50 HSSLC Science: 102

STP-W: HSSLC: 102, HSSLC Science: 94.50

STH: HSSLC: 93, HSSLC Science: 81

STH-W: HSSLC:82.50, HSSLC Science: 75

OBC/MOBC: HSSLC:117, HSSLC Science: 111

OBC/MOBC-W: HSSLC: 106.50, HSSLC Science: 100.50

EWS: HSSLC: 115.50, HSSLC Science: 112.50

EWS-W: HSSLC: 103.50, HSSLC Science: 102

PH: HSSLC: 96, HSSLC Science: 82.50

Ex-Serviceman: HSSLC: 84, HSSLC Science: 78

Here's How Candidates can check the results

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022

Enter the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 result and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.