Assam DIET Recruitment 2022: APSC Opens Vacancy For Various Teaching Posts

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has opened applications for all eligible candidates for teaching positions at District Institute for Education and Training (DIET).

The candidates who want to apply can follow the application form offline by September 30, 2022. The commission has invited applications for a total of 34 ‘Lecturer, Pre-service Teacher Education (PSTE)’ and 11'Lecturer, Language' vacant posts.

As per the official notification on the official website-- apsc.nic.in, “The name of the post applied for should be clearly written in “bold letters” in the Envelope containing the application form and it should be addressed to the Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati781022. The application form may be obtained by downloading from the APSC’s website www.apsc.nic.in."

Meanwhile, it must be noted that in order to apply, candidates must not be less than 21 years of age and also not more than 38 years as on January 1, 2022. However, a relaxation in the upper limit age of the candidate will be applicable to the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Meanwhile, candidates need to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. However, the fee differs depending on the category candidates belong. Those who belong to the general category need to pay a fee of Rs 250, while applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category need to pay Rs 150 as their application fee. Those who belong to the BPL category don't need to pay any application fee at all.

As per the official notice, "The candidates should mention the post and concerned subject in the application form clearly. The candidature of those candidates will be rejected who don’t clearly mention the same."

The candidates applying for the posts must d ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions. "Their admission at all the stages of selection in which they are admitted by the Commission will be purely provisional and under scrutiny, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time or any stage before or after the Screening Examination or/Written Examination and Interview Test, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions; their candidature for the post(s)/service(s) will be cancelled by the Commission," the notice on the website mentions.