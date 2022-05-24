Dispur | Jagran Education Desk: The Assam Government has released the Assam Directorate of Health Service, Assam DHS Admit Cards for the Grade 3 exam. Candidates who applied for the same can download their admit cards from the official website at dhs.assam.gov.in. Candidates must note that to download their Assam DHS Grade 3 admit cards using their registration ids.

The Assam DHS Grade 3 written exam is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2022. The combined written examination for Grade III (Technical) Posts Directorate of Medical Education, Assam / Directorate of Health Services, Assam / Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare), Assam / Directorate of Ayush, Assam link is now active.

The candidate should note that the exam dates for the post of Grade 3 Non-Technical and Grade 4 Posts will be announced later on the official website. Candidates can check step by step process of downloading Assam DHS Grade 3 Exam Admit Cards here.

Here's how to download Assam DHS Admit Cards 2022:

-Visit the official website of the Assam Directorate of Health Service - dhs.assam.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Assam DHS Admit Card 2022 - link to download.'

-Enter your login details, as asked.

-Your DHS Assam admits card will be displayed on your screen.

-Download and print a copy for future references.

Assam DHS Exam 2022 Vacancies:

Assam DHS Exam is being conducted on 2720 vacancies. The vacancies are available for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Dark Room Assistant, Driver, Dietician, ECG Technician, Electrician, ICU Technician, Laboratory Technician, Medical Record Technician, O.T. Technician, Ophthalmic Assistant, Pharmacist, Pharmacist (Ayur), Physiotherapist, Plumber, Radiographer, Staff Nurse, Assistant Entomologist, Account Assistant cum LOA/Junior Assistant, Accountant, Assistant Chemist amonst others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh