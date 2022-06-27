Assam 12th Result 2022: AHSEC Declares Class 12 Results; Here's How To Check

Assam 12th Results 2022: The Assam education board has declared the class 12 results today. Check how to download results here.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Updated: Mon, 27 Jun 2022 09:18 AM IST
Image Credits: ANI

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced class 12 results today (June 27). The HS result 2022 Assam board is available at 16 official and unofficial websites. Now, that the results are out, students can check their results from the official website -- ahsec.assam.gov.in

Students should note that the results were announced via press conference, and the education body will announce the name of Assam HS toppers in the Science, Arts, and Commerce stream during the conference. Information regarding the declaration of results was made by the CM of the state.

A total of 29,487 students secured first division in Arts stream. The overall pass per centage in 12th arts was recorded as 83.48 per cent. The students with 2nd division is- 52,944, third division- 47,893.

Assam HS Result 2022 Declared: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

Arts - 83.48 per cent

Commerce- 87.26 per cent

Science- 92.19 per cent

He wrote, “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes."

Over 2.5 lakh students were waiting for their Assam HS results. The education body conducted the exam from March 15, 2022, to April 12, 2022.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

AHSEC Class 12th result 2022 -- How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that reads, 'AHSEC Class 12th result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number, and other details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The AHSEC Class 12th result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Apart from the official website, the Assam HS results will also be available on some unofficial websites.

Assam HS Class 12th result 2022: Websites to download marks sheet

These are the official websites to check Assam HS final result:

ahsec.assam.gov.in
resultsassam.nic.in
assamresult.co.in and
assam.result.in

