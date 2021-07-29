Assam Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: As per the official notice released by the state board, SEBA HSLC and AHSEC HS results will be announced at the July end. scroll down to know when:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Finally, Assam Board has announced the Assam (SEBA) HSLC and (AHSEC) HS Result 2021 declaration date. As per the official notice released by the state board, the class 10 and 12 results will be announced at the July end online at the official website.

This year for the first time Assam government had to cancel SEBA HSLC (class 10) and AHSEC HS (class 12) Board Exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Check out below the date of class 10 and 12 result declaration:

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Declaration Date

As per the official notice, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare Assam HSLC (Higher School Leaving Certificate) Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. Following the announcement, the result will be made available on the official website--sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The Class 10 students will be marked based on their past performance in class 9 exams and class 10 preboard, unit tests and internal assessment. 40 per cent weightage to class 9 final result, 40 per cent to class 10 exams and the remaining 20 per cent to internal assessment.

AHSEC HS Result 2021: Declaration Date

As per the official notice, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS Result 2021 will be declared on July 31, 2021. the result will be made available for the students on the official website--ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

AHSEC HS Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The Class 12 students will be marked based on their past performance in classes 10, 11 and 12. For students who had practical exams, 50 per cent to the best of three subjects of class 10, 30 per cent to class 12 practicals and 10 per cent to class 11 and 12 internal assessment and attendance. The remaining, 10 per cent, will be calculated based on the overall marks.

Class 12 non-practical students (Humanities and Commerce), 50 per cent to best of three subjects in class 10, 40 per cent to class 11 and 12 internal assessment and additional 10 per cent will be marked by AHSEC.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv