New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced to conduct class 12 board exams 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the news and said that the government will soon release the SOPs regarding the HS exams 2021. As per reports, the HS or class 12 exams will be held in July-August, however, the state board has yet not revealed the plans of SEBA HSLC or class 10 exam 2021.

The state board released the letter on Wednesday confirming that they will be conducting the exams and have asked the various in-charges of exam centres to scout for more venues. In case, an examination centre has over 400 students then, a nearby government or provincialised academic institute would be allotted as an exam venue to main social distancing protocols.

AHSEC Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur in a letter further added, "It is for your kind information that Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is going to conduct Higher Secondary Final Examinations, 21 in the month of July/August, 2021."

On Tuesday, state education minister Pegu held a discussion with several student organisations to hold class 10 and 12 exams in the backdrop of the cancellation of boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 were scheduled to take place in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, AHSEC had to postpone the exams.

Meanwhile, other central and state boards, including CBSE, CISCE, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have cancelled class 12 boards owing to COVID-19. The CBSE and CISCE will release the evaluation criteria to mark the students after a week. Along with Assam, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh are also conducting class 10 and 12 board exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

