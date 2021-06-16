A final decision in this regard would be taken on Friday at a meeting between the education department and various other stakeholders. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday recommended against conducting the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

A final decision in this regard would be taken on Friday at a meeting between the education department and various other stakeholders.

So far no firm decision has been made for the exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the country. Therefore, in order to maintain safety of the students and the education staff, Assam Cabinet is against conducting the board exams.

As per Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, "The cabinet suggested it would not be possible to conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), High Madrassa and Higher Secondary final year examinations, keeping in mind the prevailing positivity rate." He made the statement in front of reporters after having a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the CM, the dates for board exams are expected to be announced very soon. However, having said that, he also mentioned that they will only be conducting the exams if the COVID-19 positivity rate would be less than two per cent.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, the state reported a positivity rate of 2.57 per cent.

On the other hand, talking about the COVID-19 patients, Minister Pijush Hazarika said that the cabinet also decided to disallow home isolation for those who do not have separate accommodation facilities at their homes.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that there are four new forensic laboratories coming up in Assam. A decision was taken to empower the Social Welfare Department to procure rice directly from the Food Corporation of India for the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP), Hazarika added.

Many state boards and even the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to cancel the board exams for classes 10th and 12th due to the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal