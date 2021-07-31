LIVE Assam Board 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: Science stream pass percentage at 99.06%, Arts 98.93%, Commerce 99.57%
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) has declared Assam HS Result 2021 on Saturday. This year out of 2.5 lakh students, a total of 1,89,793 students have passed the Class 12 exam. The state board released the Assam Class 12 result on the official website--ahsec.assam.gov.in. Also, students can check and download their results via the official application of the AHSEC 'Upolobdha app'.
This year, over 2.5 lakh students registered for the Assam Class 12 Board Exam 2021, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.
AHSEC HS Result 2021: Stream-wise Topper List
Arts stream
Overall Pass Percentage: 98.93%
First Division: 58, 244 students
Second Division: 89,520 students
Third Division: 42,029 students
Science Stream
Overall pass percentage: 99.06
First Division: 3,291 students
Second division: 4,609 students
Third division: 542 students
Commerce Stream
Overall pass percentage: 99.57
First division: 11,189
Second division: 5,497
Third division: 1,678
AHSEC HS Result 2021: List of Websites
ahsec.assam.gov.in.
results.shiksha
assamresult.in
assamresult.co.in
exametc.com
indiaresults.com.
How to check AHSEC HS Result 2021?
Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC Board--ahsec.assam.gov.in
Step 2: Click on HS Result 2021
Step 3: Enter roll number, etc
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: AHSEC HS Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference
AHSEC HS Result 2021: Marksheet
Once the result will be announced, the AHSEC board will issue the digital mark sheet to the students. The original mark sheet or hard copy, along with the other documents, will be distributed later by the school when the COVID-19 situation is normal in the state.
AHSEC HS Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria
Since the board exam was not held, the AHSEC board has carefully planned an assessment criteria to mark the students. As per criteria, the Class 12 students will be marked based on their past performance in classes 10, 11 and 12. For students who had practical exams, 50 per cent to the best of three subjects of class 10, 30 per cent to class 12 practicals and 10 per cent to class 11 and 12 internal assessment and attendance. The remaining, 10 per cent, will be calculated based on the overall marks.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv