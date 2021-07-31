LIVE Assam Board 12th Result 2021: The Arts stream has topped with 98.93 overall pass percentage followed by Commerce at 99.57 and last Science at 99.06.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) has declared Assam HS Result 2021 on Saturday. This year out of 2.5 lakh students, a total of 1,89,793 students have passed the Class 12 exam. The state board released the Assam Class 12 result on the official website--ahsec.assam.gov.in. Also, students can check and download their results via the official application of the AHSEC 'Upolobdha app'.

This year, over 2.5 lakh students registered for the Assam Class 12 Board Exam 2021, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

AHSEC HS Result 2021: Stream-wise Topper List

Arts stream

Overall Pass Percentage: 98.93%

First Division: 58, 244 students

Second Division: 89,520 students

Third Division: 42,029 students

Science Stream

Overall pass percentage: 99.06

First Division: 3,291 students

Second division: 4,609 students

Third division: 542 students

Commerce Stream

Overall pass percentage: 99.57

First division: 11,189

Second division: 5,497

Third division: 1,678

AHSEC HS Result 2021: List of Websites

ahsec.assam.gov.in.

results.shiksha

assamresult.in

assamresult.co.in

exametc.com

indiaresults.com.



How to check AHSEC HS Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC Board--ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on HS Result 2021

Step 3: Enter roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: AHSEC HS Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

AHSEC HS Result 2021: Marksheet

Once the result will be announced, the AHSEC board will issue the digital mark sheet to the students. The original mark sheet or hard copy, along with the other documents, will be distributed later by the school when the COVID-19 situation is normal in the state.

AHSEC HS Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the board exam was not held, the AHSEC board has carefully planned an assessment criteria to mark the students. As per criteria, the Class 12 students will be marked based on their past performance in classes 10, 11 and 12. For students who had practical exams, 50 per cent to the best of three subjects of class 10, 30 per cent to class 12 practicals and 10 per cent to class 11 and 12 internal assessment and attendance. The remaining, 10 per cent, will be calculated based on the overall marks.

