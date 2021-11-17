New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Annual Status of Education Report (Rural), 2021 was released by Mumbai-based Pratham foundation on Wednesday. ASER reports on schooling, education and multiple factors affecting the teaching and learning patterns in India of 5-16 age groups across India. The Annual Status of Education Report found that the proportion of students of age group 6-14 studying in government schools increased from 64.3 per cent in 2018 (pre-pandemic) to 70.3 per cent in 2021. The increase was noticed across all the classes.

The report found 62 per cent of headmasters saying that the shift from private to government schools is ‘due to financial distress’.

Of the 13 surveyed states, the most increase in the shift from private to government schools was found in Uttar Pradesh (13.9 per cent) and Kerala (11.9 per cent). All over India, over 6 per cent students aged 6-14 shifted from private to government schools. The surveyed states are constituted by Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Number of students out of school almost twice

Meanwhile, the report stated that the number of students of 6-14 age group out of school grew almost twice between 2018 and 2021. A total of 2.5 per cent students of age group 6-14 were out of school in 2018 as per the ASER 2021. This increased up till 4.6 per cent in 2021, the report stated.

Private tuitions increased to 40 per cent in 2021

The ASER 2021 points out one of the biggest jumps in the proportion of students taking private tuitions in recent years. A total of 29 per cent students were taking private tuitions in 2018 which increased to 40 per cent in 2021. Kerala was an outlier where a drop from 28 per cent to 19 per cent was reported.

A quarter of students with smartphone-savvy homes did not have access to it: ASER 2021

Although the smartphone penetration has almost doubled since the pandemic across the surveyed states. About 68 per cent surveyed children aged 6-14 had a smartphone at home, up from 36.5 per cent in 2018 and 62 per cent in 2020. However, according to ASER 2021 report , over a quarter of the children who have a smartphone at home did not have access to it.

Access to textbooks a success: ASER 2021

The report says that over 88 per cent students between Class 1 to 2 enrolled in government schools have access to textbooks in 2021, up from 76.2 per cent in 2020. The figure goes a bit over 92 per cent for the students enrolled in Class 2 to 5 in government schools, over 94 per cent for the students between Classes 6 to 8 and over 93 per cent from the students enrolled in Class 9 and above in the government schools respectively.

Overall, above 92 per cent students in the rural areas of 13 states across India were found to have access to the textbooks.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma