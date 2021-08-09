Delhi School Reopening News: Schools for other classes would continue to remain closed, the DDMA said, adding that it would be mandatory for the educational institutions to practise appropriate COVID-19 norms and guidelines.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Following a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, schools in Delhi will partially reopen for students of classes 10 and 12 from Monday. As per the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), students are allowed to visit their respective schools for admission related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

However, schools for other classes would continue to remain closed, the DDMA said, adding that it would be mandatory for the educational institutions to practise appropriate COVID-19 norms and guidelines.

"Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all age may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians," the DDMA order stated.

Following is the list of activities that would be allowed in Delhi schools from Monday. It also includes those activities that would continue to remain prohibited:

* Mandatory for students, teachers, parents and other officials to use facemasks. They would also need to carry their hand sanitisers with them.

* Mandatory to follow social distancing.

* Students must carry the written consent of their respective parents.

* Students can only visit their schools for admission related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

* No provision for mandatory attendance.

* All other classes would continue to remain suspended and online education would be promoted.

All schools across Delhi were closed in March last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Schools were partially reopened for classes 9 to 12 in January this year but were closed again in April after India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been relaxing curbs in Delhi. Last month, it had allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to reopen for training and meeting purposes with 50 per cent strength.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma