New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Army on Friday announced that the common entrance exam which was scheduled to be held on May 30 in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur has been cancelled in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

"Common entrance exam for Army Recruitment to be held at Jaipur and Jodhpur for rally and medically fit candidates scheduled on 30 May 2021 stands postponed owing to COVID 19 situation," news agency ANI quoted Rajasthan Defence PRO as saying.

Before this, the Indian Army had cancelled the common entrance exam for the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, it had also postponed the common entrance exam that was scheduled to be conducted on April 25 for recruitment from northeast states till further orders due to the present situation in the country.

The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indian Army for the revised exam dates and other details.

Since India got hit by the second wave of the pandemic, several competitive exams -- including the ICAI CA exam, NEET-PG exam, UGC NET 2021 and UPSC EPFO exam -- in the country have been cancelled or postponed till further orders.

Amid the rising cases in the country, the Indian Army has beefed up its efforts to assist civil authorities to deal with the current situation. On Saturday, it established an COVID Management Cell under a Director General rank officer to coordinate multiple facets of staffing and logistics support.

"While the Army has ensured own force preservation, medical care to veterans and their dependents, it has also deployed considerable medical resources to assist civil authorities especially at the five COVID hospitals already functional or in the process of being established at Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna," the Army said in a release.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma