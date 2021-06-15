If you are above 40 years of age and still want to pursue courses like law and management then here we are with a few options. Also, read on to check out the online courses available for the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Middle-age crisis is a common terms which many people must be aware of, but along with that, comes a new word called mid-career crisis. This is usually faced by professionals who did not choose a career as per their interest or ability. And despite being in a particular profession for about years and years they are either not satisfied with their profile or the growth has been limited. And at this stage, this happens generally when one switches their current job or profession.

However, there are many people in the professional world above 40 years who are not scared to take risk and are willing to strive for a new career. Although, due to the responsibilities leaving their current job can become a little more difficult. Therefore, the need of the hour is are online courses which are usually apt for these professionals as they can easily pursue their studies while working simultaneously.

So, if you too wish to pursue a career in law or management while working but do not know how to, then don't worry here we are to help you with the institutes offering courses for professionals above 40 years. These courses are online and can be easily done from the comfort of your home.

Law studies for the age group above 40 years

Admission to various UG and PG programs in top (government and private) law institutes of the country is usually done through Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). There is no upper age limit for admission in bachelor degree law courses so one can directly appear in CLAT Under Graduate entrance exam and get admission in the college on the basis of their score. These institutes usually conduct offline classes, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes are being held at present. Also, under the new National Education Policy, an option of online learning as in online classes is also available if one wants to pursue higher education across the country.

Online law study

If you do not want to take admission in traditional law courses and want to do some short-term courses online sitting at home, then check out the campaign SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds-SWAYAM) portal, swayam.gov.in, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The related short-term law courses provided can be joined in online mode. The duration of these courses is up to a maximum of 24 weeks. These courses are offered by top institutes of the country like National Law University Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, etc. and all these courses are offered free of cost.

Top Free Online Law Courses

Administrative law

Access to justice

Entrepreneurship and IP Strategy

Patent Drafting for Beginners

Patent Law for Engineers

Right to Information and Good Governance

Management studies for over 40 years of age

Just like law, management courses are also the choice of professionals going through a mid-career crisis. There is no upper age limit for the Common Admission Test (CAT), which is one of the biggest entrance examinations in management like CLAT is for law. If you possess the prescribed qualification then you can appear in Management Entrance Test - CAT and get admission in the allotted college on the basis of your CAT score. These courses usually have to attend physical classes, but in view of the pandemic, there is an option of online classes as well. After the implementation of the new education policy, the option of online classes is also to be given.

Online management study

On the other hand, if you want to do a short-term online management course, then the options are also available on the SWAYAM portal, swayam.gov.in. These courses offered by IIM Bangalore, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, IGNOU, etc. have a maximum duration of 24 weeks and yes, all these online courses are free.

Top Free Online Management Courses

Advanced Corporate Strategy

Financial accounting

Digital marketing

Business Analytics and Data Mining

Business Organization and Management

NGO Management

Management Functions

Business Research Methods

Consumer behavior

Corporate finance

Corporate Social Responsibility

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal