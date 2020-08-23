More than 32 crore student have been affected as uncertainty hovers over reopening of education institutions in the country

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: It has been more than five months since schools across India were closed as part of a strict response to the worrying surge in Covid cases. More than 32 crore student have been affected as uncertainty hovers over reopening of education institutions in the country. While centre is working to chalk out a plan to reopen schools, it is likely that the final decision would be left to the state governments on how and when to bring back students to the classrooms.

Several state governments including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Goa are reviewing the possibility of reopening the schools but parents are not ready to send their children to schools just yet. The government is of the view that schools for higher classes could begin in a phased manner starting from September 1 till November 14. The matter has been discussed by the group of secretaries attached to to the Group of Ministers on Covid-19 management, headed by health minister Harsh Vardhan, Economic Times reported.

As per the report, For the first 15 days, students of Class 10 to 12 would be asked to attend school. Different sections of a class would get particular days to attend school. The timings of the school will be halved -- from 5 to 6 hours to just 2 to 3 hours. While schools will continue to run in shifts, one hour will be given in between for school premises to be sanitised. Schools have been proposed to run on 33% staff and student strength. According to home ministry guidelines, schools, colleges and coaching centres are to stay closed till August 31.

Here is the state-wise status regarding the reopening of educational institutions in India

Assam:

Assam government is planning to reopen schools from September 1 but a final decision on the matter will be taken on August 25 after taking into account suggestion of the task force constituting noted educationists and other stakeholders

Education Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We are ready to open the schools from September 1. The teachers are getting their COVID-19 tests done. We have been receiving feedback from the people. But the task force will discuss the matter on August 25 and 26.”

Meanwhile, the teachers of the state have been asked to undergo COVID-19 tests from August 21 to 30.

"We will analyse the suggestions that we are receiving from people. We will also take up the matter with the MHA. The final decision will be taken after August 25,” he added.



Madhya Pradesh



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan on August 21 said that schools have not been opened yet due to coronavirus epidemic and decision regarding its reopening will be taken after further assessment. He further added that the state government has made arrangements for children’s education online and through radio programmes etc. Along with this, food grain is being sent home to children of Classes I to VIII for mid-day meal and the amount of food security allowance is also being sent to their accounts.

ttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government is yet to issue any guidelines pertaining to reopening of schools. Recently, a private school in Madhavgarh, Jalaun was found open despite government's directive to close all the educational institutions. A video went viral on social media on Wednesday in which 30 to 40 students were seen attending classes in the school. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

Bihar

The Bihar government last week extended the lockdown in the state to September 06. Schools, colleges, and all educational institutions will remain closed till the aforementioned date.

West Bengal

According to the state government's lockdown order, schools will remain closed till August 31 until further order. It is likely to be extended further. Recently, a government school in East Midnapore was found flouting the state orders. The state government has launched an investigation into the incident and served a show-cause notice to the headmaster.



Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has not decided yet on re-opening of schools in the state. School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan last week said Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a final call on the issue.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya government has said that it is too early to predict when the schools will re-open since the Centre had directed all educational institutions to remain closed till August 31. Lahkmen Rymbui, the education minister of Meghalaya, said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and the Meghalaya government will be duly informed if the Centre comes out with the notification on the re-opening of schools.

Earlier, Rymbui had said that the state government is planning to reopen schools in September

"We’ve already formed a committee that has submitted a report on the preparation of protocols for reopening of schools. I’m very sure that if classes resume in Sept-Oct, session will extend till March-April next year and the course will be reduced accordingly,” he had said.

Punjab

Schools and colleges will remain closed till August 31 and may be extended further. All government and private offices will work at half their capacity till the end of this month. Face masks will be a part of the uniform for Punjab government schoolchildren from Class I to VIII whenever the schools reopen. The school education department has said it would provide two masks for each student along with the school uniform.

Himachal Pradesh

An e-PTM was organised in Himachal Pradesh from August 4 to 7 in which 48,000 teachers reached out to over 7.05 lakh parents to understand the opnion regarding reopening of school.About 62 per cent parents were not in favour of opening schools in a haste, while the remaining 38 per cent want these to be opened with proper social distancing and other safety norms to be followed by the schools.

Delhi

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has said Delhi will not reopen its schools any time soon as the state government is not willing to take any risk with the health of children. "There are 4.4 million students in Delhi (including both private and government schools) and about 800,000 to one million college students. We cannot think about it (reopening of schools and colleges) for a few months," he was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

Maharashtra

The lockdown in the state has been extended till August 31 as per which all schools, educational institutes and colleges remain closed. The final decision of the school reopening date will be announced by September 5, 2020.

