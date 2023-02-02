APOSS Time Table 2023: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At apopenschool.ap.gov.in; Check Full Schedule

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) on Wednesday evening released the exam date for classes 10 and 12. Both classes board exams will commence from April 3. Candidates can check the exam time table at– apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

According to the date sheet, the class 10 and 12 board exams will begin from April 3 and will conclude on April 17 and 16 respectively. The board exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The class 10 exam will begin with Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Odia, and Tamil languages while the class 12 exam will begin with Hindi, Telugu, and Urdu subjects.

APOSS Time Table 2023: Class 10

April 3, 2023– Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya, Tamil

April 6, 2023– Hindi

April 8, 2023– English

April 10, 2023– Mathematics, Indian culture and heritage

April 13, 2023– Science and technology, Home science

April 15, 2023– Chemistry, Economics

April 17, 2023– Business Studies, Psychology and all vocational subjects

APOSS Time Table 2023: Class 12

April 3, 2023– Hindi, Telugu, Urdu

April 6, 2023– Biology, Commerical/business Law, Home science

April 8, 2023– English

April 10, 2023– Mathematics, History, Business statistics

April 13, 202-- Physics, Political Science/ civics, Psychology

April 15, 2023– Chemistry, Economics, Sociology