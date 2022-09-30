AP TET Results 2022: Scorecards Released At aptet.apcfss.in; Check Steps To Download

The AP TET Result 2022 has been declared by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official website -- aptet.apcfss.in.

Students should note that in order to download the results, they need to log in with the details given on their admit card. Earlier, the education body was supposed to release the results on September 14, 2022. However, the declaration of results was postponed.

The education body conducted the exam on August 6 to August 21, 2022. Meanwhile, the provisional answer key was released by the exam conducting body, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 7. Further, the exam conducting body is scheduled to release the final answer key on September 12.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AP TET Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'AP TET 2022' results -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in with their credentials.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the next page

NOTE: Download and take print out the results for future use.

In order to qualify for the exam, students have to secure 60 per cent or above marks. For students who belong to the OBC category, they have to secure at least 50 per cent marks, and candidates who belong to SC/ST, Differently abled, and Ex-servicemen categories are required to attain 40 per cent and above marks.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.