AP TET Results 2022 On aptet.apcfss.in Soon; Here's How To Download Scorecards

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will declare the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) on Wednesday, September 14. Once released, candidates who appeared for the APTET exam 2022 will be able to check their score by logging in on the APTET result link at aptet.apcfss.in. For accessing their results, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as name and roll number.

Also, the candidate must note that the Manabadi TET Results 2022 AP will be available at the same time as the official website and hence, in case the latter goes down, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from Manabadi.

AP TET Result 2022: Here's How You Can Download Scorecards

Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link.

Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button.

APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh TET exams are conducted to determine the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1 to 8. Upon clearing the exam, candidates would be awarded the AP TET Certificate, which has a validity of a lifetime.

AP TET 2022 response sheet for exams held on August 6 to 21 was released on the official website on August 24, 2022.