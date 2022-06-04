New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce AP SSC Results 2022 on June 4, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022, and over 6 lakhs candidates have appeared for the exam.

AP SSC Results 2022: Date and Time

AP SSC Results will be released by B. Rajasekhar, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, at 11 AM on June 4, 2022.

How to Check the Results:

The students can check the results on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), which is bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for checking the AP SSC result.

Then, enter your board exam hall ticket number to check your result.

Click Submit and view the result.

Note: Students can also check their results on the website examresults.ap.nic.in.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav