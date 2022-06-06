New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The AP SSC Results 2022 will be announced today, that is June 6, 2022. The result was earlier supposed to be announced on June 4, 2022, but it got postponed due to some technical reasons. Over 6 lakhs students have appeared in the exam this year and the exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022. Know about the other details regarding AP SSC Results 2022 here.

AP SSC Results 2022: Date and Time

AP SSC Results will be released today, that is June 6, 2022, at 11 AM. The students can check the results on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), which is bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Results 2022: How to Check The Result

If you appeared for the exam and want to know how to check your result, then follow these following steps:

The candidates can check their results on bse.ap.gov.in., which is the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).

Then, go to the homepage and click on the link to check the results.

Candidates have to enter their board exam hall ticket number to check the result.

After that, click submit and you can view your result.

There are other methods to check the results. Students can check results on the website results.nic.in as well. They can also check the result through SMS. Students using BSNL should type Hall Ticket Number and send it 55352/56300. For the Vodafone users, type SSC <space> Hall Ticket No and send it to 56300.

The details mentioned on AP SSC Results 2022 will be roll number, students name, district name, subjects, internal marks, average grade point obtained, grade points and qualifying status (passed or failed).

Posted By: Simran Srivastav