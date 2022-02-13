New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The exam schedule for the SSC (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exams 2022 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP). The inter exam will take place from April 9 to 28 whereas the SSC exam will be conducted from May 2 to 13. Students can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

Instead of 11 subjects exam taking place in a single shift, The SSC exam will be held for seven subjects. The timing will be 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

AP Inter Exam 2022: Check Schedule

April 9- Second Language paper (2)

April 12- English paper (2)

April 16- Mathematics paper- 2 A, Botany paper- 2, Civics paper- 2

April 19- Mathematics paper (2B), Zoology paper (2), History paper (2)

April 21- Physics paper (2), Economics paper (2)

April 23- Chemistry paper (2), Commerce paper (2), Sociology paper (2), Fine Arts/ music paper (2)

April 26- Public administration paper- 2, Logic paper- 2, Bridge course maths paper- 2

April 28- Modern language paper-2, Geology paper- 2.

AP SSC Exam 2022: Check Schedule

May 2- First Language Group A, First Language Paper- I (Composite Course)

May 4- Second Language

May 5- English

May 7- Maths

May 9- Physical Science

May 10- Biological Science

May 11- Social Studies

May 12- First Language Paper-II

May 13- OSSC Main Language Paper-II.

Back in 2021, the education board came up with alternative criteria for assessing the students as the exam was called off due to Covid-19.

Back on July 23, the AP inter first year and second-year results were declared. The results witnessed 100 per cent of students passing the exam. While talking about numbers, then a total of 5.19 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 4.85 lakh registered for general and 34,723 students registered for the vocational subject.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen