AP SI Answer Key 2023 Released At slprb.ap.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (APSLPRB) on Monday released the preliminary answer key for the post of Sub Inspectors in the state police force. Candidates can check and download the AP Police SI answer key at– slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP SLPRB SI first-level preliminary examination was held on February 19, 2023, at various examination centers across the state. Over 1.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the written examination.

The AP Police SI recruitment drive will be filled with a total of 411 vacant posts including 315 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men and Women) and 96 Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men).

Preliminary answer keys for Question Booklet Series including A, B, C, and D for the first paper and second papers are uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the preliminary answer key and may raise objections if any on or before February 23, 2023.

AP SI Answer Key 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link AP SI Answer Key.

Step 3: Now you will be redirected to a new page where you will find the answer key for the AP Police SI exam.

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.