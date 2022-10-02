AP RCET 2022: Exam Schedule Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the exam schedule for the AP RCET 2022 exam. Students who are appearing for the exam are advised to check and download the schedule from the official website. --cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

As per the schedule shared by the education body, the AP RCET 2022 exam will begin on October 17, 2022. Earlier, tentative dates were issued by the education body for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, AP RCET for Ph.D. admissions as October 16, 2022. However, according to the fresh schedule, the date has been shifted to October 17, 2022.

Take a look at AP RCET 2022 Exam Dates here:

Date October 17 October 18 October 19 Morning Session - 9 AM to 11 AM Management, Chemical Engineering, Chemical Science, Civil Engineering, History, Philosophy, Physical Education, Metallurgical Engineering, Sociology, Biochemistry English, Applied Life Sciences, Archaeology, Dr Ambedkar Studies, Home Science, Music, Political Science, Population Studies, Hindi, Environmental Science Telegu, Electronics and Communication Enigineering, Bio technology, Botany, Food technology, Adult Education, Material Science and nano technology, Performing Arts, Marine Engineering, Law, Library and Information Science Evening Session - 2 PM to 4 PM Management, Chemical Engineering, Chemical Science, Civil Engineering, History, Philosophy, Physical Education, Metallurgical Engineering, Sociology, Biochemistry Pharmacy, Commerce, Computer Science and Applications, Journalism and Mass Communication, Physics, Psychology, Statistics, Tourism Management, Buddhist Studies, Dr Babu Jagajivan Ram Studies Sericulture, Mathematics, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation, Mechanical Engineering, Sanskrit, Social Work, Women Studies, Zoology

Since the education body will conduct the exam on October 17, it is expected that the AP RCET 2022 hall tickets will be released on October 13, 2022, around 6 PM. Currently, the application window for candidates to submit their forms to appear for the RCET 2022 exam is available. Meanwhile, October 5 is set as the last date to apply for the Ph.D. exam with a late fee is Rs. 2000, and the fee of Rs. 5000 is October 11, 2022.

Candidates who wish to apply for the Ph.D. admissions and research courses appear for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test. The exam will be conducted by Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE.