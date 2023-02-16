AP POLYCET 2023 Application Process Begins At polycetap.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh started the registration process for AP POLYCET 2023 today (February 16). The last date to apply will be April 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at– polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2023 is for candidates seeking admission into engineering, non-engineering, or technology diploma courses. The entrance test will be conducted on May 10, 2023. The exam will start at 11 am and will conclude at 1 pm. The exam will consist of 120 questions in multiple-choice questions format. The exam will contain 50 questions in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 30 in Chemistry.

Candidates should have passed the class 10 Examination conducted by the State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana, or any other recognized board like CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, etc. to register for the exam. Candidates must have obtained at least 35 per cent marks in the qualifying examination. The candidate should belong to the State of Andhra Pradesh. There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET 2023 exam.

AP POLYCET 2023: Important Dates

Registrations start– February 16, 2023.

Last date to apply– April 30, 2023.

AP POLYCET Exam date– May 10, 2023.

AP POLYCET Exam timing– From 11 am to 1 pm.

AP POLYCET 2023 Result date– May 25, 2023.

AP POLYCET 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Application for APPOLYCET on the homepage.

Step 3: Now download it and fill in the form.

Step 4: For the online application, click on the link provided and register by entering the details.

Step 5: Candidates have to upload and fill in the form, photo, and required documents.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.