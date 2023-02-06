AP Police SI 2023 Admit Card Released At slprb.ap.gov.in, Exam On February 19; Here’s How To Check

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh on Monday released the hall tickets or admit cards for the preliminary written test of AP Police SI (SCT, Civil and APSP). Candidates who have applied for the preliminary exam can download the prelims hall tickets at– slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI preliminary written test will be conducted on February 19, 2023, in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled for 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. This recruitment drive will be filled for 6,500 SI and Constable vacant posts. While 411 vacant posts are for SI recruitment.

AP Police SI 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download of Hall Tickets for Preliminary Written Test of SCT SIs (Civil and APSP)’.

Step 3: Now candidates have to enter the registration number, mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the download link and the admit card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference