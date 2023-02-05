AP Police Constable Recruitment Result 2023 Released At slprb.ap.gov.in; Details Here

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022 on the official website-- slprb.ap.gov.in. Those candidates who qualified for the exam can visit the website online and check their results.

According to the official release, out of the total 4,59182 candidates, who appeared for the exam, only 95208 qualified in the preliminary written test. Along with the result, the board has also released the final answer key, and the candidates can download it till February 7, 2023.

"The Preliminary Answer Key was released on 22.01.2023, immediately after the examination. 2261 objections were received. The subject experts verified each of the objections. Answers to 3 questions were changed. The Final Answer Key is placed on the website for ready reference," read the official notice.

AP Police Constable Prelims Result 2023: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to the official website-- slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, go to the 'Latest Jobs' section.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads- 'SCT PC PWT Results'

Step 4: Now, you will see a new homepage appearing on the screen. You can login with your registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 4: Your SLPRB Constable result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) must fill the Stage II Online Application Form on time in order to appear for PMT/PET. The application form for the same will be available on the official website from February 13, 2023 frpm 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm.

Notably, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for all the latest updates. They can also call helpline No: 9441450639, 9100203323 or send mail to (mail-slprb@ap.gov.in), to clarify any confusion.