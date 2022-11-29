AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 6,100 Posts From Tomorrow At slprb.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will start the registration process for 6,100 vacant posts for police constables and sub-inspector from Wednesday. The last date to submit the application form is December 28, while registration for sub-inspector posts will start on December 14. Candidates can apply at– slprb.ap.gov.in.

The SLPRB will conduct recruitment drive to fill up vacant posts of 315 (civil) men and women SI posts, 96 Reserve Sub-Inspector posts in Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), 3,580 police constables (civil) men and women and 2,520 police constables in the APSP posts.

The preliminary exam for SI posts will be held on February 19 next year and for the constable posts, the exam will be held on January 22 next year. The selection of Sub Inspector posts will be done on the basis of the candidate's performance in written tests, physical efficiency and measurement tests. Further, the selected candidates will have to attempt a final written examination. The exam will be held for 200 marks and will consist of 200 questions.

Aspirants who have completed the class 12 board exam can apply for these posts. While SC, and ST candidates who have passed class 10, studied class 12 and appeared in 1st and 2nd-year exams can also apply.

Events for Physical Efficiency Test

Civil Constables

- 1600 meters run

-One out of the two events of 100 meters run or long jump



APSP Constables Candidates must qualify in all three events of the Physical Efficiency test

-1600 meters run

- 100 meters run

- Long jump

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at– slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the latest jobs section on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the link and view the notification

Step 4: Download the notification and go through the details